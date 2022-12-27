There was no grand prize winner Monday night of the national Powerball lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:
17-41-47-60-61, Powerball 17, Power Play 3x.
There was no Match 5 winner of $1 million nationally.
In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 winner of $100. There was one Match 3 + Powerball winner of $100. There was one Match 3 + Power Play winner of $300.
Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth $215 million ($112.3 million).
Friday’s Mega Millions numbers were:
15-21-32-38-62, Mega Ball 8, Megaplier 4x.
Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $565 million ($293.6 million cash).