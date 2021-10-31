There was no grand prize winner Saturday in the national Powerball lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:
5-23-28-43-56, Powerball 19, Power Play 2x.
There were one Match 5 + Power Play winner of $2 million in Texas.
In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 winner of $100. There were six Match 3 + Powerball + Power Play winners of $600.
Monday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth an estimated $123 million ($87.8 million cash).
Friday’s Mega Millions numbers were:
15-26-28-35-45, Mega Ball 4, Megaplier 3x.
Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be worth an estimated $26 million ($18.4 million cash).
Actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.