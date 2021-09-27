There was no grand prize winner Monday in the national Powerball lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:
21-22-39-44-60, Powerball 12, Power Play 3x.
There was one Match 5 + Power Play winner of $2 million in Virginia.
In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 winner of $100. There was one Match 4 + Power Play winner of $200. There were two Match 3 + Powerball winners of $100. There were seven Match 3 + Powerball winners of $200.
Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth an estimated $570 million ($410.1 million cash).
Friday’s Mega Millions numbers were:
17-21-27-43-56, Mega Ball 15, Megaplier 3x.
Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be worth an estimated $22 million ($15.8 million cash).
Actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.