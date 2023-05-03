A Malvern man was sentenced this week to 240 months in prison followed by 5 years of supervised release on one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
Federal Judge Susan O. Hickey presided over the sentencing hearing in the U.S. District Court in Hot Springs.
According to court documents, Jadadire Lashawn Nellums,46, was identified by law enforcement to be distributing methamphetamine in the Malvern area.
Between the months of July 2020 and August 2020, investigators were able to conduct multiple controlled purchases of methamphetamine from Nellums.
On August 17, 2020, searches were conducted at multiple properties associated with Nellums, resulting in investigators locating and seizing over 1,400 grams of pure methamphetamine.
U.S. Attorney David Clay Fowlkes of the Western District of Arkansas made the announcement.
The Drug Enforcement Administration investigated the case.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Bryan Achorn and Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Trent Daniels prosecuted the case.