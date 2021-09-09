There was no grand prize winner Wednesday in the national Powerball lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:
9-22-41-47-61, Powerball 21, Power Play 2.
There was no Match 5 winner of $1 million.
In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 winner of $100. There was one Match 3 + Powerball winner of $100. There were two Match 3 + Powerball winners of $200.
Saturday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth an estimated $409 million ($295.7 million cash).
Tuesday’s Mega Millions numbers were:
15-17-25-32-53, Mega Ball 12, Megaplier 3x.
Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be worth an estimated $368 million ($263.7 million cash).
Actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.