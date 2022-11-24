BOWIE COUNTY, TX – A Hooks man is in custody for allegedly shooting at two men on Saturday who were trying to repossess a vehicle.
Curtis Terrell Lawson, 31, allegedly fired rounds from a rifle at two men who were in the process of hooking up his car in front of a house on FM 1398 in Hooks shortly before 10 a.m. Saturday morning, according to a probable cause affidavit. Lawson has been charged with deadly conduct involving the discharge of a firearm in Bowie County.
Lawson and his wife were reportedly at home when the two men came to repossess the vehicle and asked the men, who had already hooked up the car, if they could retrieve some personal belongings from inside. The repo men reportedly agreed on the condition that the couple hand over their keys.
Lawson allegedly became physically aggressive, pushing and shoving the two men, while Lawson’s wife allegedly got inside the car and shouted for Lawson to “get his gun.”
