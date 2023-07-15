There was no grand prize winner of the national Mega Millions lottery on Friday.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the Mega Millions lottery numbers were:
10-24-48-51-66, Mega Ball 15, Megaplier 2x.
There were Match 5 winners of $1 million in California (2) and North Carolina. There was one Match 5 + Megaplier winner of $2 million in South Carolina.
Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $640 million ($328 million cash).
In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 + Megaball winner of $10,000. There were five Match 4 winners of $500. There were two Match 3 + Megaball winners of $1,000. There were seven Match 3 + Megaball winners of $200. There were six Match 3 + Megaball + Megaplier winner of $400.
Wednesday’s Powerball numbers were:
23-35-45-66-67, Powerball 20, Power Play 3x.
Saturday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth $875 million ($441.9 million cash).