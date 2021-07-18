Demolition work at the Interstate 30 interchange with Cumberland Street in Little Rock will require overnight work, including light and noise impacts, according to Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) officials.
Weather permitting, construction crews will be working during daytime and nighttime hours to demolish the interchange. Demolition work is expected to begin on Monday. Various ramp and bridge structures are set to be demolished through the end of October as crews work to widen the I-30 bridge and reconstruct the street network between the Arkansas River and 6th Street.
Drivers should exercise caution when approaching and traveling through all highway work zones. Additional travel information can be found at IDriveArkansas.com or ARDOT.gov.