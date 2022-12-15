A Stuttgart police officer was killed and an Arkansas State Trooper was wounded as law enforcement authorities attempted to arrest a Stone County man south of Stuttgart.
The gunman, who court records indicated had a history of violence against family members and law enforcement officers, was also shot and killed.
Arkansas State Police said in a statement that Stuttgart police officers began a vehicle pursuit about 11 p.m. Wednesday that ended south of the city near Rieger Road.
The suspect, identified as Jacob Cole Barnes, 31, of Mountain View, abandoned his vehicle and fled on foot.
During the foot pursuit, Barnes is believed to have fired on two Stuttgart police officers, resulting in the death of Sgt. Donald Scoby, 45. Sgt. Scoby was a four-year veteran of the Stuttgart Police Department.
Barnes then entered a residence at 593 Rieger Road occupied by a woman who barricaded herself inside the home and subsequently extricated safely by the Arkansas State Police SWAT team shortly before 7 a.m. today.
Moments later, Barnes shot a state police SWAT team member who sustained a non-life threatening wound and is being treated at a Little Rock hospital.
Barnes was fatally wounded during an exchange of gunfire with SWAT team members.
The Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division is leading the investigation into the shooting incident that resulted in the death of Sgt. Scoby.
According to the Officer Down Memorial Page, which tracks the deaths of law enforcement officers, Sgt. Scoby is the first Stuttgart police officer killed in the line of duty.
On Tuesday, Stone County Circuit Court granted Barnes a continuance for a pre-trial hearing connected with a probation revocation hearing.
According to an affidavit, Barnes was charged on April 29 with aggravated assault and refusal to submit to arrest, and a separate aggravated assault was filed for an incident that happened at the Stone County Jail following his arrest.
Barnes was released on a $100,000 bond.
On June 4, Stone County deputies were dispatched to the residence of Barnes’ father. As lawmen approached Barnes, he reached for a knife. A taser was deployed but it was ineffective. Barnes barricaded himself inside a closet at his residence. Lawmen forced their way in and found Barnes with a knife in his left half. He was pepper sprayed but was taken into custody with a self-inflicted knife wound. He was taken to a hospital for treatment but was combative with medical staff.
Stone County Chief Deputy Sheriff Dammon McGilton said in the June 7 affidavit that Barnes’ existing bonds should be revoked.
“He is a threat to society and himself due to the repetitive behavior with weapons,” McGilton’s affidavit said.
In the April 29 incident, an affidavit said Barnes was reported to be walking down a Mountain View street that evening carrying a loaded AR-15 pistol. He was apprehended but fought being placed inside a patrol unit.
Officers confiscated two knives and a second gun, a Walther PPS .40 caliber pistol, during the apprehension.
Court records also indicate that Barnes had a history of violence dealing with his parents and wife. His wife, who lived in Stuttgart, received a final protection order against Barnes, prohibiting Barnes from contacting her.