The Arkansas Department of Agriculture’s Forestry Division has announced six recipients of 2022 Urban & Community Forestry Grants.
The grants fund community projects that will develop, improve, and/or promote urban and community trees and forests.
The recipients and a brief description of their projects are listed below:
City of Cotter – Tree trimming and maintenance of existing trees in Cotter parks.
Easter Seals of Arkansas – Development of community greenway and education/training at the Easter Seals campus in Little Rock.
Milestones Services, Inc. – Hazard tree removal, tree planting, and development of a tree management plan for its early learning day school in Faulkner County.
Northwest Arkansas African American Heritage Association, Inc. – Invasive tree removal, tree pruning, and native species understory planting in a historical cemetery and surrounding area in Fayetteville.
Tree Streets, Inc. – Tree planting and existing tree maintenance in downtown Little Rock rights-of-way.
City of Wynne – Tree irrigation equipment and a tree pruning project in Wynne city parks.
The grant review committee ranked proposals based on criteria that included how much the proposed project will improve a community’s tree management program, proposed implementation plan for the project, proposed level of community involvement, educational components, and proposed tree care and long-term maintenance planning.
Communities that participate in the Tree City USA, Tree Campus, and Tree Line programs received additional ranking points.
Urban & Community Forestry Grants are made available through federal grant funds from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Forest Service’s Urban & Community Forestry Grant Program and are administered by the Arkansas Department of Agriculture’s Forestry Division.
The total federal funding allocated to the 2022 projects is $48,000.