On Wednesday, a revocation hearing was held for Jarvis Dillard, the McGehee man who was driving the car that killed Esther Hudson on November 12, as she was loading groceries into her car on the Walmart parking lot.
Circuit Judge Robert Gibson presided in the hearing. It was not a trial for Dillard, but rather a judicial decision on if he had forfeited his right to parole or continued suspended sentence, for felony crimes he had committed in Desha County in 2014/2015, by the reckless events that caused Mrs. Hudson‘s death.
The hearing included showing the video of the events that took place on the parking lot that day.
A parole/probation officer was called to the stand to testify about Dillard’s urine test, that day. She explained that he tested positive for amphetamines, methamphetamines, and marijuana. The defense pointed out that the crime labs test of the blood drawn at DMH only showed positive for weed. That comparison was mentioned several times during the rest of the hearing.
The state showed the interview with MPD Chief Jason Akers, talking with Dillard shortly after the fatal crash. He explained that he was going to Pine Bluff, but then corrected himself to say he was leaving Pine Bluff going back to McGehee. Several other statements were corrected or changed during the interview, such as when Dillard began feeling lightheaded and dizzy, before parking on the parking lot.
Video showed he remained there for approximately 2.75 minutes, before backing out, striking Mrs. Hudson and approximately five vehicles.
