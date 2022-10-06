Powerball

There was no grand prize winner Wednesday of the national Powerball lottery.

According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:

26-30-33-37-62, Powerball 6, Power Play 2x.

There were no Match 5 winners of $1 million nationally.

In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 winner of $100. There were three Match 3 + Powerball winners of $100. There was one Match 3 + Powerball + Power Play winner of $200.

Saturday’s Powerball jackpot will be an estimated $378 million ($198.7 million cash value).

Tuesday’s Mega Millions numbers were:

15-18-25-33-38, Mega Ball 25, Megaplier 2x.

Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $410 million ($213.8 million cash).

Although the lotteries promote different figures, actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.

