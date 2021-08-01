Powerball

There was no grand prize winner Saturday night in the national Powerball lottery.

According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:

1-21-22-34-47, Powerball 4, Power Play 2x.

There was no Match 5 winner of $1 million nationally.

In Arkansas, there were three Match 4 + Power Play winners of $200. There were three Match 3 + Powerball winners of $100. There were six Match 3 + Powerball + Power Play winners of $200.

Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth an estimated $211 million ($153.9 million cash).

Friday’s Mega Millions numbers were:

16-26-31-52-68, Mega Ball 10, Megaplier 3x.

Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be worth an estimated $179 million ($129.5 million cash).

Actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.

