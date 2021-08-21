Mega

There was no grand prize winner Friday in the national Mega Millions lottery.

According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Mega Millions lottery numbers were:

41-43-51-57-70, Mega Ball 1, Megaplier 2x.

There was one Match 5 winner of $1 million in Virginia, and one Match 5 + Megaplier winner of $2 million in Rhode Island.

In Arkansas, there were three Match 3 + Megaball winners of $200. There were two Match 3 + Megaball + Megaplier winners of $400.

Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be worth an estimated $256 million ($196.7 million cash).

Wednesday’s numbers were:

35-36-51-55-61, Powerball 26, Power Play 2x.

Saturday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth an estimated $290 million ($209.2 million cash).

Starting Monday, August 23, Powerball jackpot drawings will be held on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays.

Actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.

