There was no grand prize winner Friday in the national Mega Millions lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Mega Millions lottery numbers were:
41-43-51-57-70, Mega Ball 1, Megaplier 2x.
There was one Match 5 winner of $1 million in Virginia, and one Match 5 + Megaplier winner of $2 million in Rhode Island.
In Arkansas, there were three Match 3 + Megaball winners of $200. There were two Match 3 + Megaball + Megaplier winners of $400.
Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be worth an estimated $256 million ($196.7 million cash).
Wednesday’s numbers were:
35-36-51-55-61, Powerball 26, Power Play 2x.
Saturday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth an estimated $290 million ($209.2 million cash).
Starting Monday, August 23, Powerball jackpot drawings will be held on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays.
Actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.