A passenger was killed in a one-vehicle wreck about 9:56 p.m. Friday on U.S. 63 North in Woodlawn (Cleveland County).
According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, Matthew S. Barnard, 19, of White Hall was driving a 2004 model Chevrolet Malibu south on the highway when he failed to negotiate a left-hand curve. The car crossed the center of the road and left the highway. It began to overturn on its right side, ejecting the passenger, Ashlyn N. Harris, 20, of Rison.
The car came to rest on its top in the northbound ditch, facing northwest.
Harris died at the scene. Barnard was taken to Jefferson Regional Medical Center in Pine Bluff.
The road was dry at the time of the wreck.
Trooper Tre’Vaughn L. Moore investigated the fatality.