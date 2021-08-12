A woman accused of shooting her former boyfriend in May and going on the run in his pick-up entered a plea Tuesday of not guilty to capital murder in Miller County.
Mahogany Jashe Palmer, 21, appeared for arraignment on charges of capital murder and residential burglary Tuesday afternoon before Circuit Judge Wren Autrey. Autrey scheduled Palmer for a pretrial hearing Sept. 7.
Palmer is accused of fatally shooting Ernest Jackson, 40, in his residence at the Fox Creek Apartments in TexARKana.
Jackson was found dead of a single gunshot wound to the chest on May 25, according to a probable cause document. Jackson’s family asked managers at the Fox Creek Apartments to conduct a welfare check on him because they had not heard from him since May 19.
Jackson was found lying in the stairwell of his apartment. His 2015 Ford truck was missing and officers were unable to locate the keys.
Two days before Jackson was last seen or heard from, Texarkana, Arkansas, Police Department officers had responded to Jackson’s apartment because Jackson wanted them to assist Palmer in leaving because their dating relationship was ending.
