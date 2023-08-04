Alternating eastbound and westbound lanes of traffic will be closed on Interstate 30 beginning August 14 through August 19 between mile markers 53 and 55 in Clark County.
Weather permitting, demolition crews will remove an existing overpass. Traffic will be detoured at the Exit 54 interchange and controlled by police officers at each end of the interchange ramps.
Traffic will also be controlled with the use of barrels, message boards, and signage.
Drivers are urged to use caution while traveling in the area.