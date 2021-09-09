President Biden on Thursday announced new federal government strategies to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.
Among them are requirements that all employers with 100 or more workers ensure their workforce is fully vaccinated, or require any workers who remain unvaccinated to produce a negative test result on at least a weekly basis before coming to work.
Virtually all health care workers will also be required to have vaccines.
The administration said the Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) is developing a rule requiring workforce vaccinations.
“OSHA will issue an Emergency Temporary Standard (ETS) to implement this requirement. This requirement will impact over 80 million workers in private sector businesses with 100+ employees,” the president’s statement said.
Businesses that do not comply with the requirement may face fines of up to $14,000 per violation.
President Biden signed an Executive Order to require all federal Executive Branch workers to be vaccinated.
In a move likely to affect hundreds of people working at South Arkansas defense plants, the vaccination standard was also extended to all employees of contractors that do business with the federal government. Implementation of previously announced vaccination requirements will affect 2.5 million people in the Department of Defense, the Department of Veterans Affairs, the Indian Health Service, and the National Institute of Health.
The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) is taking action to require COVID-19 vaccinations for workers in most health care settings that receive Medicare or Medicaid reimbursement, the administration said.
Covered will be most workers at hospitals, dialysis facilities, ambulatory surgical settings, and home health agencies. This action builds on the vaccination requirement for nursing facilities recently announced by CMS.
It will apply to nursing home staff as well as staff in hospitals and other CMS-regulated settings, including clinical staff, individuals providing services under arrangements, volunteers, and staff who are not involved in direct patient, resident, or client care. These requirements will apply to approximately 50,000 providers and cover a majority of health care workers across the country.
President Biden specifically cited a major Arkansas employer to detail the impact of vaccinations.
Biden said that since July, the share of job postings that require vaccination are up 90%.
“At the beginning of August, when Tyson Foods announced its requirement, only 45% of its workforce had gotten a shot. Today, it stands at 72%, meaning half of Tyson’s unvaccinated workers have now gotten a shot, well ahead of the company’s November 1st deadline.
“After United Airlines announced its vaccination requirement, more than half of its unvaccinated employees went out and got vaccinated with weeks left to go before the deadline.
“In Washington State, the weekly vaccination rate jumped 34% after the Governor announced requirements for state workers,” Biden’s statement said.
These efforts have resulted in 175 million fully vaccinated Americans. But there are still nearly 80 million Americans eligible to be vaccinated who have not yet gotten their first shot, the administration said.
Biden is asking entertainment venues, including sports arenas, large concert halls, and other places where large groups of people gather, require that their patrons be vaccinated or show a negative test for entry.