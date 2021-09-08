There was no grand prize winner Tuesday in the national Mega Millions lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Mega Millions lottery numbers were:
15-17-25-32-53, Mega Ball 12, Megaplier 3x.
There was a Match 5 winner of $1 million in New York.
In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 winner of $500. There was one Match 4 + Megaplier winner of $1,500. There were three Match 3 + Megaball winners of $200. There were two Match 3 + Megaball + Megaplier winners of $600.
Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be worth an estimated $368 million ($263.7 million cash).
Monday’s Powerball numbers were:
11-20-22-33-54, Powerball 24, Power Play 2.
Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth an estimated $388 million ($280.5 million cash).
Actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.