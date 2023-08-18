The Warren Police Department said in a press release Thursday that Eli Perrin, 21, was believed to have been killed in a hit-and-run incident. A preliminary autopsy the department received on Wednesday indicates that Perrin’s death “was the result of being struck by a motor vehicle” based on a finding from the state Medical Examiner’s Office.
Perrin’s body was found earlier this week in a parking lot in Warren, about 3 miles from the scene of where his vehicle had been found crashed into a utility pole.
While WPD and the Bradley County Sheriff’s Office are leading the investigation, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office is sharing information with investigators, Sheriff Jason Watson told The Arkadelphian. Perrin, the son of Jason Perrin and Arkadelphia physician Shelly Bray, had been living in the Warren area during his involvement in a forestry internship, according to Watson.
