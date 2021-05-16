There was no grand prize winner Saturday night in the Powerball lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:
4-10-37-39-69, Powerball 24, Power Play 3x.
There was one Match 5 winner of $1 million nationally in Indiana.
In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 winner of $100. There were two Match 3 + Powerball tickets sold, worth $100. There were four Match 3 + Powerball + Power Play tickets sold, worth $300.
Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth an estimated $201 million ($137.4 million cash).
Friday’s Mega Millions numbers were:
3-18-31-44-68, Mega Ball 3, Megaplier 2x.
Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be worth an estimated $468 million ($316.2 million cash).
(Actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot).