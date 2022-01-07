Two people died about 7:25 p.m. Thursday when their vehicle overturned into a water-filled ditch east of Monticello in rural Drew County.
According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, Drew Anthony Thomas, 22, of Monticello was driving a 2000 model Toyota south on Arkansas 35. The car left the right side of the roadway and entered a steep embankment, overturning on its top and landing in a deep ditch that was full of water. It came to a rest submerged under water, facing southwest.
Thomas and his passenger, Talia Latrice Pirtle, 21, of Memphis, died at the scene.
Trooper John Pryor investigated the wreck. The weather was clear and the road was dry.