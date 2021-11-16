A TexARKana woman died about 6:37 p.m. Monday when the truck in which she was a passenger collided with the rear of a log truck.
According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, Gregory Cowling, 51, of TexARKana was driving a 2002 Chevrolet Silverado northbound. He was behind another northbound vehicle – a Mack 700 that was hauling logs.
The log hauler began making a turn into a private driveway when the pick-up struck it from the rear. The truck’s passenger, Angela Cowling, 50, of TexARKana was killed. Gregory Cowling was taken to Wadley Regional Medical Center.
The log truck driver was not hurt and was not identified in the report.
The weather was clear and the road was dry. Cpl. Les Munn investigated the wreck for the TexARKana Police Department.