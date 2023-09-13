Mega

There was no grand prize winner of Tuesday’s national Mega Millions lottery.

According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the Mega Millions lottery numbers were:

2-14-21-42-67, Mega Ball 18, Megaplier 5x.

There was one Match 5 winner of $1 million in New York.

In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 winner of $500. There was one Match 4 + Megaplier winner of $2,500. There were three Match 3 + Megaball winners of $200. There were three Match 3 + Megaball + Megaplier winners of $1,000.

Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be worth an estimated $162 million ($77.8 million cash).

Monday’s Powerball numbers were:

9-25-27-53-66, Powerball 5, Power Play 2x.

Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth $550 million ($266 million cash).

Click an emoticon to express your reaction to this article.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you