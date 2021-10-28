Two teens in the Department of Human Services (DHS) Division of Youth Services (DYS) custody left a juvenile treatment facility in Dermott without authorization Sunday night.
Local law enforcement has been notified and continue to look for the youths.
Arkansas law requires DYS to provide the public identifying information about youth who leave DYS custody without authorization if the youth “is committed to the Division of Youth Services for an offense that would be a felony if the offense were committed by an adult.” One of the two meet this requirement.
Nicolas Graham, 18, is a Black male with black hair weighing 148 pounds and standing 5 foot 9 inches tall. He has been in DYS custody since January 2021 on charges including theft by receiving, escape, and minor in possession of a handgun.
The clients were reported missing from the Dermott facility at about 7:30 p.m. Sunday.
Anyone with information on their location is asked to contact local authorities.