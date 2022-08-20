Bradley County authorities are looking for Martin Kent McDougald, who is missing from his home at 343 Bradley 28 near Hermitage.
The Silver Alert issued Friday night describes McDougald, 62, as a white male, 5 feet, 6 inches and 190 pounds. He has short gray hair, blue eyes and a medium complexion.
There was no clothing description.
McDougald may be traveling in an older model (possible late 1980s) white-colored Ford F-150 flatbed with a duel axel. No license plate number was given. No direction of travel is known.
Anyone with information about McDougald may contact Herschel Tillman at the Bradley County Sheriff’s Office, 870-226-3491.
The “Silver Alert” is an emergency system which law enforcement uses to disseminate statewide alerts for missing seniors and/or other adults with Alzheimer's or other cognitive disorders.
Time is of the essence when individuals with Alzheimer's or other cognitive disorders wander off or become lost. The Silver Alert Program was developed to provide vital information to authorities to assist in the search and safe recovery of these individuals, and quickly reunite them with their loved ones and/or caregivers.