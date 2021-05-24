Amtrak resumed on Monday daily service through Southwest Arkansas on its Texas Eagle passenger train.
The Texas Eagle is Amtrak’s route between Chicago and San Antonio, with a connection in San Antonio for Los Angeles. Among its daily stops in Arkansas are depots in TexARKana, Hope, Arkadelphia and Malvern.
The rail passenger service responded to the COVID-19 pandemic by reducing the frequency of most cross-country trains, and limiting the number of available seats.
Under the reduced service plan, Amtrak offered northbound service through Southwest Arkansas on the Texas Eagle on Tuesday, Friday and Sunday. Southbound service to San Antonio was restricted to Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.
Resumption of full service restores the Texas Eagle to north and south trains operating seven days a week. The northbound train leaves TexARKana at 8:43 p.m. daily. The southbound train departs TexARKana at 5:58 a.m. Late Monday, southbound service was running about 10 minutes late, while northbound service was 30 minutes late.
According to Amtrak’s Texas Eagle, a private-member Facebook group that monitors the train, the resumption of full services does not mean that all traditional passenger amenities will be offered. The Texas Eagle’s dining car will remain restricted to passengers who have sleeper compartments, while coach passengers will have access to a café car.
“Beginning in July several premier long-distance routes will reintroduce traditional dining,” the group’s moderator, Cate Read, said in a Monday post. “The Texas Eagle will not be included in this upgrade. This will include china, silverware, and meals similar to or better than were previously served before the pandemic. There is talk that other long-distance routes may be upgraded to traditional dining, or a variation thereof, later in the year. But, it's only talk right now.”
The Texas Eagle will also not include a clear-dome sightseeing car until later in the year, said the Rail Passengers Association.
Amtrak announced in late March its plans for full restoration of daily service on 12 long distance routes following pandemic-related schedule reductions in 2020, including the Texas Eagle.
