There was no grand prize winner of Saturday’s national Powerball jackpot.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:
2-9-43-55-57, Powerball 18, Power Play 2x.
There were three Match 5 winners of $1 million in Colorado and Texas (2).
In Arkansas, there were six Match 4 winners of $100. There was one Match 4 + Power Play winner of $200. There were eight Match 3 + Powerball winners of $100. There were seven Match 3 + Powerball + Power Play winner of $200.
Monday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth $900 million ($465.1 million cash).
Friday’s Mega Millions numbers were:
10-24-48-51-66, Mega Ball 15, Megaplier 2x.
Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $640 million ($328 million cash).