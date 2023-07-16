Powerball

There was no grand prize winner of Saturday’s national Powerball jackpot.

According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:

2-9-43-55-57, Powerball 18, Power Play 2x.

There were three Match 5 winners of $1 million in Colorado and Texas (2).

In Arkansas, there were six Match 4 winners of $100. There was one Match 4 + Power Play winner of $200. There were eight Match 3 + Powerball winners of $100. There were seven Match 3 + Powerball + Power Play winner of $200.

Monday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth $900 million ($465.1 million cash).

Friday’s Mega Millions numbers were:

10-24-48-51-66, Mega Ball 15, Megaplier 2x.

Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $640 million ($328 million cash).

Click an emoticon to express your reaction to this article.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you