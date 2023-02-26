There was no grand prize winner Saturday in the national Powerball lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:
11-24-58-66-67, Powerball 26, Power Play 3x.
There was one Match 5 winner of $1 million in Illinois. There were three Match 5 + Power Play winners of $2 million in Delaware, North Carolina and Texas.
In Arkansas, there were three Match 3 + Powerball winners of $100. There were two Match 3 + Powerball + Power Play winners of $300.
Monday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth $131 million ($66.9 million).
Friday’s Mega Millions numbers were:
2-22-49-65-67, Mega Ball 7, Megaplier 4x.
Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $145 million ($74.3 million cash).