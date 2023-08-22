One of four men accused in the death of a Pine Bluff resident was arrested in Arkadelphia
Julius Ford, 22, was taken into local custody and extradited to Jefferson County, where he is among four suspects arrested in connection to the deadly shooting of Ryan Wear, 30.
According to a report filed at Arkadelphia Police Department, local authorities were notified that Ford was likely hiding out at Elliston Place Apartments, 222 N. 20th St., where one of Ford’s relatives lives. Pine Bluff investigators informed Arkadelphia police that they had pinged Ford’s cell phone to that address.
Pine Bluff police say Ford was involved in Wear’s death. Wear was found shot in the face inside his vehicle near the Pine Bluff Shopping Center on the morning of August 12, KARK reported. Wear was reportedly taken to a hospital but later succumbed to his injuries.
