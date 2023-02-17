When a student worker at Henderson State University finished his shift one evening last week, he placed a food order at Sonic Drive-In using the company’s mobile app. By the time he pulled up to Arkadelphia’s favorite drive-in to get his food, the restaurant had closed, turning him and other customers away.
His order was denied, but his bank account was charged for the order.
Since the night of Tuesday, February 7, Sonic’s sudden and mysterious closing has been on the minds of its loyal customers.
In a telephone conversation with The Arkadelphian since its closing, the Clark County Health Unit confirmed that no health code violations had prompted its closing. We reached out to Michael Harris, director of operations for the Van Dorn Group based in Woodward, Oklahoma. We called three times and left two voicemails earlier this week, but got no response by Thursday.
The Van Dorn Group owns five Sonic Drive-In locations in Oklahoma and Kansas, and one location in Arkadelphia, Arkansas. The local restaurant employs more than 20 workers and, until last week, served a steady flow of customers seven days a week. Apparently, though, the restaurant’s sales aren’t enough to cover food cost or payroll.
Employees who spoke with us did so under the condition of anonymity from fear of retaliation from upper management. One grill cook said his bank refused to cash his paycheck because Sonic had insufficient funds to cover the amount; he and other Sonic employees told us they were able to get them cashed elsewhere. Workers are due another paycheck on February 21.
