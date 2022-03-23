Michael D. Olson, 30, of TEXarkana has been identified as the jail escapee who was shot and killed by a TexARKana police officer on Monday afternoon.
Arkansas State Police said in a statement that Olson was shot while being taken into custody. Olson was pronounced dead at the scene.
The shooting involved two TexARKana officers. Officials of the local police department have requested the Arkansas State Police to investigate the use of deadly force.
About 1 p.m. Monday, one of the TexARKana officers located the escapees outside 210 East Street. Officers approached the pair in an attempt to apprehend the escapees. While one officer was taking escapee Wayde Land, 38, into custody, the second officer was met with resistance by Olson. Olson began to fight with the officer and attempted to gain control of the second officer’s gun.
During the struggle the gun was fired, causing the first officer to shoot Olson.
Olson’s body was transported to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory to confirm the cause and manner of death.
Olson and Land escaped from the Bowie County Jail Annex about midnight Sunday. Authorities said the men were able to break through a cinder block exterior wall and to get through a perimeter fence.
Olson was being held for felony assault and Land was held for business burglary and possession of a controlled substance.
Special Agents of the state police Criminal Investigation Division are continuing to collect statements from witnesses and evidence associated with the shooting.
The investigative case file prepared by the state police will be submitted to the Miller County prosecuting attorney who will determine whether the use of deadly force by a law enforcement officer in the incident was consistent with Arkansas laws.