ASP

Two or more motorists racing on Interstate 430 North on Saturday afternoon caused a fatality accident near the 4-mile marker that disrupted traffic for more than an hour, according to Arkansas State Police.

Gerald Stuart Allen, 84, of Benton was killed. His wife, Lucille Kiser Allen, was injured.

A 2012 Dodge Charger driven by Darmel Dashun Batemon Jr., 20, struck the Allen’s 2015 Toyota Avalon from the rear, forcing the vehicle off the roadway, where it struck a tree. Batemon was also injured.

An investigation is ongoing.

Arkansas State Police urges motorists to call 911 if they witness vehicles racing or operating in an unsafe manner.

Click an emoticon to express your reaction to this article.

0
0
0
1
1

Recommended for you