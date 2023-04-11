Two or more motorists racing on Interstate 430 North on Saturday afternoon caused a fatality accident near the 4-mile marker that disrupted traffic for more than an hour, according to Arkansas State Police.
Gerald Stuart Allen, 84, of Benton was killed. His wife, Lucille Kiser Allen, was injured.
A 2012 Dodge Charger driven by Darmel Dashun Batemon Jr., 20, struck the Allen’s 2015 Toyota Avalon from the rear, forcing the vehicle off the roadway, where it struck a tree. Batemon was also injured.
An investigation is ongoing.
Arkansas State Police urges motorists to call 911 if they witness vehicles racing or operating in an unsafe manner.