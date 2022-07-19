There was no grand prize winner Monday in the national Powerball lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:
14-34-36-50-58, Powerball 5, Power Play 3x.
There was one Match 5 + Power Play winner of $2 million in Connecticut. There was one Match 5 winner of $1 million in North Carolina.
In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 winner of $100. There were two Match 3 + Powerball winners of $100. There was one Match 3 + Powerball + Power Play winner of $300.
Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot will be an estimated $101 million ($58.7 million cash value).
Friday’s Mega Millions numbers were:
8-20-26-53-65, Mega Ball 15, Megaplier 5x.
Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be an estimated $530 million ($304.7 million cash value).
Although the lotteries promote different figures, actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.