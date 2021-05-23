Powerball

There was no grand prize winner Saturday night in the Powerball lottery.

According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:

3-19-27-37-40, Powerball 8, Power Play 2x.

There was one Match 5 + Power Play winner of $2 million in North Carolina. There were three Match 5 winners of $1 million nationally in Arizona, New Hampshire and New Jersey.

In Arkansas, there were four Match 4 + Power Play winners of $200. There were 10 Match 3 + Powerball tickets sold, worth $100. There were nine Match 3 + Powerball + Power Play tickets sold, worth $200.

Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth an estimated $236 million ($161.1 million cash).

Friday’s Mega Millions numbers were:

6-9-17-18-48, Mega Ball 8, Megaplier 3x. A $515 million ticket was sold in Pennsylvania.

Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be worth an estimated $20 million ($13.5 million cash).

(Actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot).

