There was no grand prize winner Saturday night in the Powerball lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:
3-19-27-37-40, Powerball 8, Power Play 2x.
There was one Match 5 + Power Play winner of $2 million in North Carolina. There were three Match 5 winners of $1 million nationally in Arizona, New Hampshire and New Jersey.
In Arkansas, there were four Match 4 + Power Play winners of $200. There were 10 Match 3 + Powerball tickets sold, worth $100. There were nine Match 3 + Powerball + Power Play tickets sold, worth $200.
Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth an estimated $236 million ($161.1 million cash).
Friday’s Mega Millions numbers were:
6-9-17-18-48, Mega Ball 8, Megaplier 3x. A $515 million ticket was sold in Pennsylvania.
Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be worth an estimated $20 million ($13.5 million cash).
(Actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot).