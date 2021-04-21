There was no grand prize winner Tuesday night in the national Mega Millions lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Mega Millions lottery numbers were:
6-23-43-49-52, Mega Ball 5, Megaplier 3x.
There were two Match 5 winners of $1 million in California and Kentucky.
In Arkansas, there were two Match 4 + Megplier tickets sold, worth $1,500. There were four Match 3 + Megaball tickets sold, worth $200. There were four Match 3 + Megaball + Megaplier winners of $600.
Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be worth an estimated $277 million ($189.2 million cash).
Saturday’s Powerball numbers were:
10-21-26-41-49, Powerball 25 Power Play 2x.
Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth an estimated $90 million ($62.3 million cash).