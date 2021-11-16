Canoo has selected Bentonville as its headquarters and that it will establish an R&D center and an advanced industrialization and low-volume production facility for small package delivery vehicles in the state.
These and other investments will bring at least 545 jobs to Benton and Washington counties.
“We are proud to partner with the State of Arkansas to develop American-made clean energy vehicles,” said Tony Aquila, Investor, Chairman and CEO of Canoo, Inc. “Our investment in these new facilities will accelerate the development of high demand delivery vehicles for customers around the world. We thank Governor Hutchinson and his team for their leadership and vision for the state’s role in the mobility revolution.”
The R&D center will be located Fayetteville and will support advances in vehicle electronics and powertrain. The industrialization facility will be in Bentonville.
Canoo is working with Arkansas and Oklahoma to advance America’s capacity to lead the EV revolution, enabling sustainable business and jobs. The announcement is part of transforming the U.S. 412 corridor from Oklahoma through Arkansas into a center of electric vehicle research, development and manufacturing power. In June, 2021 Canoo selected Oklahoma as the site for its U.S. manufacturing facility.