There was no grand prize winner of Friday’s national Mega Millions lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the Mega Millions lottery numbers were:
3-12-17-51-62, Mega Ball 1, Megaplier 3x.
There was no Match 5 winner of $1 million nationally.
Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $141 million ($68.3 million cash).
In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 + Megaplier winner of $1,500. There was one Match 3 + Megaball + Megaplier winner of $600.
Wednesday’s Powerball numbers were:
9-14-20-23-63, Powerball 1, Power Play 3x.
Saturday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth $500 million ($242.4 million cash).