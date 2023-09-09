Mega Millions

There was no grand prize winner of Friday’s national Mega Millions lottery.

According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the Mega Millions lottery numbers were:

3-12-17-51-62, Mega Ball 1, Megaplier 3x.

There was no Match 5 winner of $1 million nationally.

Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $141 million ($68.3 million cash).

In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 + Megaplier winner of $1,500. There was one Match 3 + Megaball + Megaplier winner of $600.

Wednesday’s Powerball numbers were:

9-14-20-23-63, Powerball 1, Power Play 3x.

Saturday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth $500 million ($242.4 million cash).

Click an emoticon to express your reaction to this article.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you