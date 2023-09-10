There was no grand prize winner of Saturday’s national Powerball jackpot.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:
11-19-29-63-68, Powerball 25, Power Play 2x.
There was one Match 5 + Power Play winner of $2 million in Florida. There were two Match 5 winners of $1 million in New Hampshire and Virginia.
In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 winner of $100. There was one Match 4 + Power Play winner of $200. There were four Match 3 + Powerball winners of $100. There were three Match 3 + Powerball + Power Play winners of $200.
Monday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth $522 million ($252.4 million cash).
Friday’s Mega Millions numbers were:
3-12-17-51-62, Mega Ball 1, Megaplier 3x.
Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be worth $141 million ($68.3 million cash).