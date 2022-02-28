Hope downtown restaurant owner Arnetta Bradford has announced a new restaurant will be coming to the former Foster’s Shoes building.
Bradford says the historic 2nd Street building is to house “Ethel Mae’s,” a soul food restaurant. Bradford said the restaurant will be in memory and named after her mother.
The building has a long history. For many years prior to 1952 the Southwestern Bell Telephone switchboards were located on the top floor of the building. It also housed a department store downstairs, Boswell’s. The facade of the building was reworked after World War II when the downstairs became Owen’s Department Store.
