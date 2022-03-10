There was no grand prize winner Wednesday in the national Powerball lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:
13-22-34-51-67, Powerball 10, Power Play 2x.
There were one Match 5 winner of $1 million in New Jersey.
In Arkansas, there was one Match 3 + Powerball winner of $100.
Saturday’s Powerball jackpot will be an estimated $112 million ($76.8 million cash value).
Tuesday’s Mega Millions numbers were:
7-18-38-58-64, Mega Ball 24, Megaplier 3x.
Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be worth an estimated $20 million ($13.4 million cash).
Although the lotteries post different figures, actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.