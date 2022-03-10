Powerball

There was no grand prize winner Wednesday in the national Powerball lottery.

According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:

13-22-34-51-67, Powerball 10, Power Play 2x.

There were one Match 5 winner of $1 million in New Jersey.

In Arkansas, there was one Match 3 + Powerball winner of $100.

Saturday’s Powerball jackpot will be an estimated $112 million ($76.8 million cash value).

Tuesday’s Mega Millions numbers were:

7-18-38-58-64, Mega Ball 24, Megaplier 3x.

Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be worth an estimated $20 million ($13.4 million cash).

Although the lotteries post different figures, actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.

