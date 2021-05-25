Four individuals, including two Red River Army Depot (RRAD) officials, have been charged with federal violations in the Eastern District of Texas, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei.
Jimmy Scarbrough, 69, of Hooks, was an RRAD supervisor and is charged by criminal complaint with conspiracy to defraud the United States, and 36 counts of bribery. Scarbrough made an initial appearance before U.S. Magistrate Judge Caroline Craven.
Jeffrey Harrison, 43, of TEXarkana, and Justin Bishop, 50, of Clarksville, TXboth RRAD vendors, are pleading guilty today to bribery charges.
Devin McEwin, 41, of Avery,TX an RRAD official, has also been charged with bribery and is scheduled to plead guilty.
According to information presented in court, Scarbrough was the equipment mechanic supervisor at the RRAD in TEXarkana, a position he held from November 2001 until May 2019. Scarbrough is alleged to have directed more than $7 million in purchases from RRAD to Harrison and Bishop through the government purchase card (GPC) program.
In order to manipulate the GPC program, which is designed to ensure a competitive bidding process, Scarbrough told the vendors what to bid, including the item, the quantity, and the price. By collecting fake bids from multiple vendors, Scarbrough was able to direct RRAD purchases to his select vendors, in this case Harrison and Bishop, while maintaining the appearance of a competitive bidding process. Scarbrough also defrauded the United States by falsely certifying that he had received the purchased items, therefore causing the RRAD to pay his select vendors. However, the reality was that Scarborough instructed the vendors not to deliver certain RRAD-purchased items.
Scarbrough demanded hundreds of thousands of dollars in bribes from his selected vendors. Scarbrough accepted bribes in various forms, including receiving at least $116,000.00 in U.S. Postal Service money orders from Harrison. Scarbrough also had Harrison and Bishop purchase at least $135,000 in car parts or services for his hot rod collection, which included a red and black 1936 Ford Tudor, an electric green 1932 Ford Coupe, a cherry red 1951 Ford F-1 truck, and more.
Scarbrough received more than $27,000 worth of firearms from Bishop, including rare Colt handguns and Wurfflein dueling pistols.
Finally, Scarbrough directed at least $32,000 in donations to the Hooks Volunteer Fire Department while he was the captain of Operations.
In total, Scarbrough received more than $300,000.00 in bribe payments from Harrison and Bishop.
