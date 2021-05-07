Potential exists for severe weather and heavy rain in South Arkansas during the start of the new week.
The National Weather Service in Shreveport said the threat for strong to severe thunderstorms will exist Sunday afternoon and evening across the Four State Region.
Action will be along and ahead of a weak cold front that will shift southeast into the area.
Damaging winds, large hail, and locally heavy rainfall will be the main threats with these storms, before they gradually diminish Monday morning.
However, additional showers and embedded thunderstorms will become more numerous across the region Monday night through Wednesday north of the front, with the threat for heavy rainfall and localized flooding of low lying, poor drainage areas possible.
The National Weather Service said 4-6 inches was possible through Thursday in South Central Arkansas, including Columbia County, with 3-4 inches in the southern third of the state.