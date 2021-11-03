RUSSELLVILLE -- On Tuesday, October 26, at approximately 12:30 p.m., Pope County 911 received a call from individuals advising that they had possibly located a vehicle matching the description of the car belonging to Samantha Jean Hopper.
Hopper had been reported missing on September 11, 1998, in the water near the 3700 Block of Pleasant View Road near Russellville.
Samantha was reported to have been traveling to drop her daughter, Courtney Holt, off before continuing on to a concert in Little Rock; however, Samantha, her daughter, and her blue Ford Tempo were never located. The vehicle was found by the non-profit group, Adventures With Purpose, who travel the country working on cold cases.
Once on scene, Investigators requested assistance from Elmo’s Crane Service and Battlecross Towing to remove the vehicle from the water. The vehicle was reported to have been approximately 25 yards from the bank in about eight feet of water. Once removed from the water, the vehicle was found to have human remains that will be sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab in Little Rock for DNA testing.
CLICK HERE to read more of this article at RiverValleyNow .com.