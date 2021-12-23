Powerball

There was no grand prize winner Wednesday in the national Powerball lottery.

According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:

7-16-19-48-68, Powerball 15, Power Play 2x.

There was one Match 5 winner of $1 million in Arizona.

In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 winner of $100. There were three Match 4 + Power Play winners of $200. There were five Match 3 + Powerball winners of $100. There was one Match 3 + Powerball + Power Play winner of $200.

Saturday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth an estimated $400 million ($292 million cash).

Tuesday’s Mega Millions numbers were:

33-35-44-55-69, Mega Ball 20, Megaplier 3x.

Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be worth an estimated $160 million ($115.7 million cash).

Actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.

