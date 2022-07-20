Jaydon Riley, 20, of TexARKana, died about 10 p.m. Tuesday in a single-vehicle wreck on U.S. 67 in Fulton (Hempstead County).
According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, Riley was driving a 2004 model Chevrolet south on U.S. 67 when the car left the roadway, struck a bridge and overturned.
Riley died at the scene.
The weather was clear and the road was dry.
Troper Robert Neese investigated the wreck for the Arkansas State Police.
