Governor Asa Hutchinson has announced his intent to grant 16 pardons and one commutation. An additional 93 clemency requests were denied. These include requests from both inmates and non-inmates.
South Arkansas people included among the pardon recommendations are the following:
Rocky Halter, De Queen, Delivery of Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Possession with Intent to Deliver.
This notice is issued based on the date of conviction (1997 – Sevier County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.
LaToya Williams, Dumas, Battery in the Second Degree
This notice is issued based on the date of conviction (2002 – Desha County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.
Brian K. Heard, Delivery Controlled Substance, Delivery Controlled Substance (Meth), Delivery Controlled Substance, and Delivery Controlled Substance (Crystal
Meth)
The governor has given notice of his intent to commute the sentence of Brian K. Heard, who was convicted in Calhoun County in 2009 for the above offenses, from a total of 1200 months to serve in the Department of Correction to making him immediately parole eligible. The Prosecuting Attorney has raised objections to applicant's request.
The applicants intended for pardons have completed all jail time, fulfilled all parole and probationary requirements and paid all fines related to their sentences.
There is a 30-day waiting period to receive public feedback on the notices before final action is taken.