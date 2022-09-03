One passenger was killed and two other people were hurt about 4:15 a.m. Saturday in a one-vehicle wreck on Arkansas Boulevard in TexARKana.
According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, Kiara Rogers, 32, of TexARKana was driving a 2013 Dodge Charger west on the street when it veered off and struck a tree.
Ciara Trotter, 32, of TexARKana was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene.
Rogers and a second passenger, Kimicia Jones, 20, of TEXarkana, was injured.
The weather was clear and the road was dry.
Cpl. Glendon Flowers investigated the wreck.
Editor’s Note: Preliminary Arkansas State Police fatality reports sometimes contain information that turns out to be inaccurate. Typical errors include spelling errors in names, or incorrect ages; outdated hometown information; vehicle direction of travel; and incident times. The ASP sometimes corrects these errors in updated reports.