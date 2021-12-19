There was no grand prize winner Saturday in the national Powerball lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:
2-6-24-51-61, Powerball 1, Power Play 2x.
There was one Match 5 + Power Play winner of $2 million in Texas.
In Arkansas, there were two Match 4 + Power Play winners of $200. There were four Match 3 + Powerball winners of $100. There were three Match 3 + Powerball + Power Play winners of $200.
Monday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth an estimated $363 million ($265 million cash).
Friday’s Mega Millions numbers were:
21-32-38-48-62, Mega Ball 10, Megaplier 3x.
Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be worth an estimated $171 million ($124.6 million cash).
Actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.