There was no grand prize winner Wednesday in the national Powerball lottery.

According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:

2-6-9-33-39, Powerball 11, Power Play 2x.

There was one Match 5 winner of $1 million in Georgia.

In Arkansas, there were four Match 4 winners of $100. There were three Match 4 + Power Play winners of $200. There were seven Match 3 + Powerball winners of $100. There were eight Match 3 + Powerball + Power Play winners of $200.

Saturday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth an estimated $483 million ($347.7 million cash).

Tuesday’s Mega Millions numbers were:

3-5-8-31-38, Mega Ball 4, Megaplier 3x.

Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be worth an estimated $221 million ($159.6 million cash).

Actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.

