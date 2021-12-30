There was no grand prize winner Wednesday in the national Powerball lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:
2-6-9-33-39, Powerball 11, Power Play 2x.
There was one Match 5 winner of $1 million in Georgia.
In Arkansas, there were four Match 4 winners of $100. There were three Match 4 + Power Play winners of $200. There were seven Match 3 + Powerball winners of $100. There were eight Match 3 + Powerball + Power Play winners of $200.
Saturday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth an estimated $483 million ($347.7 million cash).
Tuesday’s Mega Millions numbers were:
3-5-8-31-38, Mega Ball 4, Megaplier 3x.
Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be worth an estimated $221 million ($159.6 million cash).
Actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.